About this product
Our 1:1 strength is 1 part CBD for every 1 part THC. The 1:1 formula is a fit for those looking for stronger psychoactive or sedative effects. Our capsules are vegan and gluten free.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Proof
At Proof, we aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our CBD capsules and tinctures for friends, family, and other members of our medical collective, and saw amazing results. When we went into dispensaries though, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived CBD at a reasonable price. Follow us on instagram @proofextracts