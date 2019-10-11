 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pet Tincture: 500MG's CBD

by Proper CBD

4.76
$49.99MSRP

About this product

Zero flavor or odor Medicinal Benefits: Anti-Anxiety Appetite support Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Chronic Pain Non-psychoactive Joint and Mobility Issues Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)

6 customer reviews

4.76

AllisonW1

Been using it for my Lab! We are back to our long walks!

RichardsRight1

Only issue is that I just use these so fast

About this brand

Proper CBD Logo
Offering 99%+ CBD products. Flavored and Tasteless tinctures. Lab tested, dosage compliant. ONLINE SALES available