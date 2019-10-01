 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

It’s most popular expression is a type 2, mixed ratio. This has become a bellwether of therapeutic cannabis and has been popular in the medical community for the last years. Ours has neatly hit 1:2 with robust CBD. Behind Myrcene, our Cannatonic has a high level of alpha-pinene and an overall 21 mg/g of terpenes. Primary terpene: Myrcene 7.5-10.7 Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 3.23-3.82 mg/g THC: 5.8-7.5% | CBD: 11.0-13.6% Flavors: Earthy, Sweet, Pine Effects: Soothing, Relaxation, Uplifting

Guapoygordo

Excellent for pain relief, even better if you want to relax with none of the anxiety and paranoia that comes with THC dominant strains. It's nice to be able to cheef down and not worry about getting a panic attack

About this strain

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.