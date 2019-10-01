Guapoygordo
on October 1st, 2019
Excellent for pain relief, even better if you want to relax with none of the anxiety and paranoia that comes with THC dominant strains. It's nice to be able to cheef down and not worry about getting a panic attack
It’s most popular expression is a type 2, mixed ratio. This has become a bellwether of therapeutic cannabis and has been popular in the medical community for the last years. Ours has neatly hit 1:2 with robust CBD. Behind Myrcene, our Cannatonic has a high level of alpha-pinene and an overall 21 mg/g of terpenes. Primary terpene: Myrcene 7.5-10.7 Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 3.23-3.82 mg/g THC: 5.8-7.5% | CBD: 11.0-13.6% Flavors: Earthy, Sweet, Pine Effects: Soothing, Relaxation, Uplifting
Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content. A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content. As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms. Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.