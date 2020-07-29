About this product

It’s most popular expression is a type 2, mixed ratio. This has become a bellwether of therapeutic cannabis and has been popular in the medical community for the last years. Ours has neatly hit 1:2 with robust CBD. Behind Myrcene, our Cannatonic has a high level of alpha-pinene and an overall 21 mg/g of terpenes.



Primary terpene: Myrcene 7.5-10.7

Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 3.23-3.82 mg/g

THC: 5.8-7.5% | CBD: 11.0-13.6%

Flavors: Earthy, Sweet, Pine

Effects: Soothing, Relaxation, Uplifting