Prūf Cultivar
About this product
It’s most popular expression is a type 2, mixed ratio. This has become a bellwether of therapeutic cannabis and has been popular in the medical community for the last years. Ours has neatly hit 1:2 with robust CBD. Behind Myrcene, our Cannatonic has a high level of alpha-pinene and an overall 21 mg/g of terpenes.
Primary terpene: Myrcene 7.5-10.7
Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 3.23-3.82 mg/g
THC: 5.8-7.5% | CBD: 11.0-13.6%
Flavors: Earthy, Sweet, Pine
Effects: Soothing, Relaxation, Uplifting
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
