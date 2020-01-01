1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Jack of Spades Cartridge .5g by Puffin Farm
Bred by TGA Subcool Seeds, Jack of Spades is a cross between Ace of Spades and Jack The Ripper. Its buds are dark green, fluffy, and wrapped in bright orange hairs. This hybrid offers a sweet and sour aroma with undertones of citrus and pine. The high tends to be introspective, creative, and inspiring while simultaneously relaxing.