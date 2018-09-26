ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 328 reviews

Ace of Spades

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 38 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 328 reviews

Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades is a creation from TGA Subcool Seeds that takes advantage of the popular sweet and sour combination that never goes out of style. A crossbreed of Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper, this strain has an earthy berry and citrus smell that carries over into the taste with distinctly lemony flavors. Ace of Spades plants grow fast and need a lot of space because they will get both bushy and tall. Flowering occurs at 8 weeks and they are generally large and heavy. These buds are pretty to look at with a range of colors that can include purples, blues, and pinks all coated in orange hairs.

Effects

Show all

227 people reported 1904 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 42%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 26%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

328

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Ace of Spades
First strain child
Jack of Spades
child
Second strain child
The CBG Blend
child

