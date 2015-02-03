ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jack the Ripper, or JTR, is the flagship hybrid from Subcool's The Dank, and it was created to make his famous Jack’s Cleaner in seed form. Described by many as the fastest lemon Haze available to date, it was created by crossing a Jack’s Cleaner clone with a vigorous Space Queen male known as Space Dude. Featuring incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma, Jack the Ripper is a relatively short strain. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating.

Effects

Show all

328 people reported 2524 effects
Happy 53%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 47%
Energetic 46%
Creative 39%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 30%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack's Cleaner
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Jack the Ripper
First strain child
Athabasca
child
Second strain child
Aberdeen
child

Most popular in