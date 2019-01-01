About this product

This handmade glass spoon pipe comes with blue floral patterns on the bowl with clear pipe body, that allows you to enjoy the beauty of the smoke fluid dynamics when burning your dry herb. It also features a large carb hole on the left side. It is a nano portable size glass pipe that could easily fit in your pocket so you could carry it anywhere you like. Accent Color Vary Left Side Carb Hole Large Carb Hole Transparent Scheme Flat Bottom Length: 2.4" / 6 CM THICK GLASS DEEP BOWL PARTIALLY COLORED GLASS PARTIALLY CLEAR GLASS NANO Size Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes Feature Of This Spoon Pipe HANDMADE PIPE This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material. DICHROIC GLASS A popular technique used in glass blowing, you can clearly see the sparkled glass inside the dichroic glass which will turn into different colors when exposing to different lighting. COLORED GLASS Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes! DEEP BOWL This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature. THICK GLASS The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop! WORKED GLASS A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances. CLEAR GLASS This clean and glossy glass pipe features a transparent body that allows you to see through the inside. The beauty of the smoke fluid dynamics is fully shown from the weed bowl all the way to the mouthpiece. NANO SIZE This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!