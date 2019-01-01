About this product

Handmade from fumed glass, this hammer bubbler has a slightly round bowl body with white milli scheme on the top of the bowl, and light yellow fritted scheme on the bottom. Features a built-in ash catcher and a fixed downstem. The tube of the body is surrounded with red zig-zag pattern. Murrine Glass Millefiori Milli Scheme Hammer Style Color Changing Pipe Length: 4.3" / 11 CM Sturdy Base HANDMADE Hammer Bubbler THICK GLASS FUMED GLASS DEEP BOWL COLORED GLASS MINI Size Hammer Bubbler Fixed Downstem