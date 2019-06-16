 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Portable Enail by Puffing Bird™

Portable Enail by Puffing Bird™

by Puffing Bird

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Puffing Bird Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Portable Enail by Puffing Bird™
Puffing Bird Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Portable Enail by Puffing Bird™
Puffing Bird Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Portable Enail by Puffing Bird™

$69.98MSRP

About this product

This is a portable unit that you can simply dab anywhere. It is rechargeable battery powered, so you will never need to worry about burning yourself. So what's in the box? - 1 x Portable enail with battery included - 1 x Glass bubbler attachment - 1 x Magnetic carb cap with dab tool - 1 x Titanium nail - 1 x Ceramic nail - 1 x Silicone wax jar - 1 x USB charging cable - 1 x Case https://puffingbird.com/products/puffing-bird-portable-enail-erig

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Thejosemag

Super excited to try this new enail hopefully everything goes well. Will update once piece is received!

About this brand

Puffing Bird Logo
One Stop Dabbing, Best Online Headshop 2018