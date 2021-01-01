 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Pulsar APX V3 Dry Herb Vape

Pulsar APX V3 Dry Herb Vape

by Pulsar Vaporizers

Write a review
Pulsar Vaporizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pulsar APX V3 Dry Herb Vape
Pulsar Vaporizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pulsar APX V3 Dry Herb Vape
Pulsar Vaporizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pulsar APX V3 Dry Herb Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The new and improved APX Vape V3 combines portability with a maximized herb chamber to create an unmatched vaping experience. With just a 30 second heat time, this dry herb vaporizer is efficient with a "Cash" feature that ensures the last of your product is spent or for taking quick hits with high heat. The LED screen and haptic feedback features keep you informed of battery life, temperature, and setting. The vaporizer kit includes the APX V3 vape, mouthpiece, USB cable, stir tool, & cleaning brush. Other features include a simple 5-click power function and a auto turnoff function. Everything comes packaged in a reusable gift box.

About this brand

Pulsar Vaporizers Logo
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review