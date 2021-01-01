 Loading…

Pulsar Hand-E Nail eRig V3

by Pulsar Vaporizers

The Hand-E Nail V3 eRig is a powerful, portable, handheld wax & oil ripper that heats from 650°F (343°C) to 1,000°F (537°C) with one-button ease. The eRig comes with an improved ceramic nail as well as titanium & quartz nails. Multiple color options available. Features include an 18650 / 2500mAh Li-ion battery, magnetic carb cap w/ removable dab tool, improved glass bubbler attachment, glass mouthpiece, 3-click on/off locking system, silicone oil slick container. Hard case storage box, USB charging cable, and manual included. Starting temp: ~ 650 degrees F; Max temp: 1000 degrees F. 1 year end user warranty.

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

