 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Pure Happiness Gift Sets

Pure Happiness Gift Sets

by Pure Happiness

Write a review
Pure Happiness Topicals Lotions Pure Happiness Gift Sets
Pure Happiness Topicals Lotions Pure Happiness Gift Sets
Pure Happiness Topicals Lotions Pure Happiness Gift Sets

$17.00MSRP

About this product

Try all of our products with our "All in One Gift Set" with option of Bubblegum Bodywash or Green Apple Body-wash. All gift sets INCLUDE our "Hemp" Lotion, Bodywash, Shampoo & Conditioner, and also come's with a "Bonus LipBalm" (LipBalm flavors not optional in gift-set but will still be equally awesome on the lips.) Shop/Like us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/buypurehappiness

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

About this brand

Pure Happiness Logo
Buy Pure Happiness Hemp products are All Natural and 100% Handmade with the very best in organic ingredients from a local Sprouts Farmers Market here in Atlanta Georgia. Buy Pure Happiness products are for customers who want the very best quality in organic body products, Our brand is the best at providing the body with a touch of happiness that tingles from a person’s hair and lips, down to the tip of their toes. Buy Pure Happiness promotes healthier hair, skin, and nails. The company strives to ensure that every customer visit reflects positive vibes that will promote the feeling of happiness before even shopping. Shop/Like us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/buypurehappiness " This is a Whole Lot of Happiness dressed up in one package."