Pure Hemp Unbleached Slim Rolls

by Pure Hemp Rolling Papers

Our Pure Hemp Unbleached Slim Rolls are perfect for ripping any size up to 13ft. Our hemp papers are 100% Tree Free Eco Papers with an all natural gum. There are 24 booklets per box. There are 13ft/4M rolling papers per booklet. Our Unbleached Rolls are 44mm Wide *100% Tree Free Eco Papers *All Natural Gum You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com

En_Bas

I typically love slim King Sized papers, and I was hyped about the natural, unbleached, make up of the papers, but these were not my favorite papers to put it simply. I sat down with a friend to do the old, blunt or papers test, and these one's kind of let me down, i didn't get the best traction (friction for the roll) and these took me a little longer to finesse than usual. The burn seemed a little faster than usual, but along with the herb, it was a great tasting smoke experience and a great paper to herb ratio with the slim style. Hey, maybe my rolling skills just downgraded on this day. Pretty aight product. #420SweepStakes

Pure Hemp is the original Pure Hemp rolling paper. We have been pushing pulp for 20+ years, long before the bandwagon jumpers joined the RYO game. We love hemp and believe that hemp is the future of our planet. A portion of our profits are put back into the research and development of hemp and furthering genetic understanding of this incredible plant.. WE ARE HEMP! Often imitated... Where ever you shop for your rolling papers, ask for Pure Hemp by name. Team Pure Hemp