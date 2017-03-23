En_Bas on March 23rd, 2017

I typically love slim King Sized papers, and I was hyped about the natural, unbleached, make up of the papers, but these were not my favorite papers to put it simply. I sat down with a friend to do the old, blunt or papers test, and these one's kind of let me down, i didn't get the best traction (friction for the roll) and these took me a little longer to finesse than usual. The burn seemed a little faster than usual, but along with the herb, it was a great tasting smoke experience and a great paper to herb ratio with the slim style. Hey, maybe my rolling skills just downgraded on this day. Pretty aight product. #420SweepStakes