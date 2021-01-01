Pure Hemp Rolling Papers
Pure Hemp Unbleached Slim Rolls
Product rating:
About this product
Our Pure Hemp Unbleached Slim Rolls are perfect for ripping any size up to 13ft. Our hemp papers are 100% Tree Free Eco Papers with an all natural gum.
There are 24 booklets per box.
There are 13ft/4M rolling papers per booklet.
Our Unbleached Rolls are 44mm Wide
*100% Tree Free Eco Papers
*All Natural Gum
You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com
There are 24 booklets per box.
There are 13ft/4M rolling papers per booklet.
Our Unbleached Rolls are 44mm Wide
*100% Tree Free Eco Papers
*All Natural Gum
You Can Buy Our Rolling Papers At www.PureHemp.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!