PureHermosa on June 5th, 2019

Love this! This is the first face oil that I have found that does NOT feel greasy and that is a big deal. AND to find it with Hyaluronic Acid is just thrilling so now instead of 2 bottles on my shelf for Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid it's all in one great formula. I swear my skin is more supple and I can literally feel it working deeply and even tightening whilst it's holding in moisture. Which makes sense - it's making my skin feel more moist by holding in that moisture and then in turn it appears more plump and supple. Love it!