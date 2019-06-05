 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Pure Vita C Skin Serum + Hyaluronic Acid

by Pure Hermosa

About this product

Full Spectrum CBD Cannabinoids, Vitamin C, rich fatty acids and omegas absorb into your skin tissue to counteract dryness and restore balance to sebum oils. This priming of the skin heightens Vitamin C’s ability to combat free-radicals, while ultimately boosting its ability to correct hyperpigmentation and age spots, without irritation and over-drying of sun-damaged, aged or fragile skin. Plus Hyaluronic acid is that powerful stuff, known to promote healthier more supple skin as it is the key molecule in skin moisture, and speeds wound healing. Cleanse skin and pat dry. Apply a few oil serum drops to face, neck & décolleté. You'll be amazed how non-oily this oil is! Allow to absorb before applying moisturizer & sunscreen. For best results, use twice daily. Avoid direct contact with eye area. 1oz/30ml

PureHermosa

Love this! This is the first face oil that I have found that does NOT feel greasy and that is a big deal. AND to find it with Hyaluronic Acid is just thrilling so now instead of 2 bottles on my shelf for Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid it's all in one great formula. I swear my skin is more supple and I can literally feel it working deeply and even tightening whilst it's holding in moisture. Which makes sense - it's making my skin feel more moist by holding in that moisture and then in turn it appears more plump and supple. Love it!

About this brand

We are a Hermosa Beach Family with a passion for health + wellness and a concern for our planet. It is our mission to share the fantastic benefits, facts and healings of CBD, without negative side effects, and all it's applications to living our best lives! We've launched amazing products in health, fitness, beauty and wellness for decades. We know what gets great results, that adds to our lives, without a big carbon footprint. ~ Thanks for taking this journey with us.