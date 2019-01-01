About this product

If you need to experience one of the best full spectrum CBD oil tinctures, then you are looking in the right place. Each dropper full contains just over 3.3mg of CBD. This is a good dosage for someone who is either just starting out with using CBD. Using the dropper under your tongue allows your body to absorb the CBD the fastest way directly into your bloodstream. To Use; Fill the dropper and release under your tongue. Hold for 60 seconds. For daily use. Legal in All 50 States without a license or prescription. Mint Flavor 100% Natural, Organic, and Pesticide free Non-Psychoactive Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Organic MCT Oil, Natural Mint Flavor Size: 30ml/1oz Concentration: 100mg per bottle – 3.3mg/ml