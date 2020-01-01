 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sativa THC Vape Cartridge

by Pure Ratios

About this product

Pure Ratios proudly presents our coordinating line of high potency, terpene and essential oils enriched, therapeutic honey oils, perfectly formulated for vaporization in our own stylish, discreet vaporizer pen, or your pen of choice. The beauty of vape is that 50-80% of the inhalation goes directly into the bloodstream, allowing you to quickly and efficiently reap the therapeutic and medicinal benefits from the cannabis/essential oils blend of your choice.

About this brand

True to its name, Pure Ratios’ products are free of artificial additives and enhanced by herbal components that have been proven in Natural medicine to both protect the body and provide therapeutic direction to the formulation. Today, Pure Ratios offers a unique collection of lab tested cannabis and hemp based CBD products (Interested in CBD products – Click Here) intended to help manage pain and discomfort through long lasting, consistent dosing of cannabinoids. For many people, Pure Ratios family of products are becoming a healthy addition to their daily lives. Pure Ratios products are naturally pure, chemical and additive free. Our products are produced from extracting compounds from the entire plant, to capture all of the plants beneficial properties through a proprietary CO2 extraction method. What patients have known to be effective medicine for centuries is being confirmed by modern science. Given the means to accurately dose using the cannabis plant, medical cannabis patients can easily mirror therapies shown to be effective in pharmaceutical studies, improving upon the current methods of preparation and administration and pursuing novel options that improve accuracy are the keys to bridging the natural/pharmaceutical divide.