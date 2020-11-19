 Loading…

Sativa

Pure Disposable - Lemon Haze

by Pure Vape

About this product

We added live resin terpenes extracted from fresh frozen cannabis plants to our award winning cannabis oil to bring you the best of both worlds. HIGH POTENCY & LIVE CANNABIS FLAVOR!!! Our disposables all test over 85% THC. Don't settle for low potency live resin that tastes like dried hay, taste the freshness and enjoy the high!

About this brand

At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

