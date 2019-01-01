 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
HempWorx CBD Hemp infused Coffee

by HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Each Box Contains 150mg of Hemp-Derived CBD Per cup that means 5 mg of CBD per serving! Instant Coffee Arabica Blend Premium Arabica Beans coupled with powerful ingredients Coffee That’s Good for You Our hemp coffee uses natural ingredients and is Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Vegan & Cruelty Free! Priced Well You can enjoy our CBD coffee for as little as $2.30 per cup! Buy a 4 pack for $199 and save even more! Mix and match HempWorx products and save $$$ THC FREE Hemp Coffee This product has no THC so you will not get high! 60 Day Empty Box Guarantee We know you will love our coffee but we give you a 60 day empty box refund policy anyway! Change your mind, not satisfied? Send it back within 60 days of ordering we’ll refund your purchase excluding shipping. Our products are US Hemp Authority approved! Shop Now https://directlyhemp.com

About this brand

