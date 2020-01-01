 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Breath Strips

by PureCure

$12.00MSRP

About this product

PureCure Breath Strips are the most discrete and potent sublingually delivered edible in the cannabis world today. Created via exclusive patented strip making technology this dissolvable cannabis medication is top of the line. Sugarless, gluten free, and smokeless, the PureCure Breath Strips are a great choice for any health conscious patient! The strips come in Indica, for sleep, headaches, and pain. They also come in Sativa, for depression, nausea, and energy.

About this brand

PureCure is dedicated to providing pure and potent medicines to our patients. We use a lab grade organic ethanol extraction process that leaves us with very high quality product. We believe in moving away from the current culture associating Marijuana with smoke inhalation which is counter to the medicating effect of the plant. PureCure provides several different state of the art methods for ingestion. From our Premium Strain Specific Vapor Cartridges to our Sublingual Breath Strips, PureCure is here to make sure patients have access to clean, potent, and consistent medicine.