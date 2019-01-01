 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Anti-Stress & Relaxation Oral Spray - 60mg

CBD Anti-Stress & Relaxation Oral Spray - 60mg

by purehempshop

KEY BENEFITS: Your body deserves a break! Our Anti-Stress & Relaxation Oral Spray is designed to calm the body & promotion relaxation. Our formulation is infused with a blend of CBD & organic ingredients to help stimulate relaxation in the body & brain, while also helping to dissipate stress. The product is great for those who live an active lifestyle! Scientifically tested to be safe & effective. Helps treat people struggling with chronic stress & anxiety. CONTAINER: Mixed Berry Flavor 8ml / .25oz HOW TO USE: Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!