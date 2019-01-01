 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Breath Spray - Peppermint 200mg

by purehempshop

$35.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/breath-spray-peppermint PRODUCT BENEFITS: Keep you Breath Fresh and Stay calm in those key situations with our CBD Breath Spray. Our Breath Spray will keep your breath smelling great with our peppermint flavor and keep the anxiety at bay with our CBD infusion . Made with all natural ingredients, it’s sure to become your new favorite – it’s one of ours (the entire office is addicted to it!). KEY BENEFITS: Odor fighting peppermint CBD help control anxiety Easy pocket size container CONTAINER: 200ml Bottle 200mg CBD

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!