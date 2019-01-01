About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/breath-spray-peppermint PRODUCT BENEFITS: Keep you Breath Fresh and Stay calm in those key situations with our CBD Breath Spray. Our Breath Spray will keep your breath smelling great with our peppermint flavor and keep the anxiety at bay with our CBD infusion . Made with all natural ingredients, it’s sure to become your new favorite – it’s one of ours (the entire office is addicted to it!). KEY BENEFITS: Odor fighting peppermint CBD help control anxiety Easy pocket size container CONTAINER: 200ml Bottle 200mg CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.