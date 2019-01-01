 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Ground Coffee - Dark Roast - 120mg

by purehempshop

$35.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-ground-coffee-dark-roast-120mg PRODUCT BENEFITS Our dark roast is a low acidity coffee with single origin arabica coffee beans from Oaxaca, Mexico. It has undertones of brown sugar, nut and cocoa, as well as citrus and spice fragrance notes. Our dark roast has more of a relaxing effect at 120 MG of active CBD per bag. We exclusively work with organic hemp. Our process allows for the particles to be broken down properly, achieving a higher absorption rate. This creates a more functional chill. Origin: Oaxaca, Mexico Type: Arabica, Washed, Sun-dried Cooperative: Unecafe Oaxaca Elevation: 1000-1400 Masl Tasting Notes: Citrus Aroma, Warm Spices, Hints of Brown Sugar, Nut, Cocoa Net Weight: 8oz (226 grams)

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!