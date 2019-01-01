 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Ground Coffee - Medium Roast - 90mg

CBD Ground Coffee - Medium Roast - 90mg

by purehempshop

Write a review
purehempshop Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Ground Coffee - Medium Roast - 90mg

$30.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-ground-coffee-medium-roast-90mg PRODUCT BENEFITS Our medium roast coffee is low in acidity, with cedar, butter, and nutty undertones and a floral aroma. Our medium roast coffee is smooth and mild. The arabica coffee beans come specifically from Chiapas, Mexico, and each bag has 90 MG of active CBD. We exclusively work with organic hemp. Our process allows for the particles to be broken down properly, achieving a higher absorption rate. This creates a more functional chill. Origin: Chiapas, Mexico Type: Arabica, Washed, Sun-dried Cooperative: Motozintla Region Elevation: 1100-1400 Masl Tasting Notes: Floral Aroma, Cedar, Butter, Hints of Nut, Toast, Cream Net Weight: 8oz (226 grams)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

purehempshop Logo
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!