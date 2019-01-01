About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/health-and-wellness-spray-60mg PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Pure Hemp presents to you our Health and Wellness CBD (Hemp Extracted) Mint-Flavored Oral Spray in a nice 8ml travel size. We take our 99% Pure CBD isolate and break it down to a small molecular size allowing the CBD to become water soluble. With an all natural spray our accurate spray applicator delivers micro-dosing of CBD per 6 sprays in a purified water base formula which contains no THC, toxins, pesticides, herbicides, oil or heavy metals resulting in a great tasting, fast acting and all natural wellness oral spray that allows you to be the greatest version of yourself. Add a CBD boost to your daily routine from the beginning to the end of your day. KEY BENEFITS: CBD (Hemp Extracted) No THC Purified Water base formula All Natural Ingredients Mint Flavor CONTAINER: 8ml Travel size bottle 60mg of CBD per bottle HOW TO USE: Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.