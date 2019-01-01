 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Health and Wellness Spray - 60mg

CBD Health and Wellness Spray - 60mg

by purehempshop

Write a review
purehempshop Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Health and Wellness Spray - 60mg

$25.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/health-and-wellness-spray-60mg PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Pure Hemp presents to you our Health and Wellness CBD (Hemp Extracted) Mint-Flavored Oral Spray in a nice 8ml travel size. We take our 99% Pure CBD isolate and break it down to a small molecular size allowing the CBD to become water soluble. With an all natural spray our accurate spray applicator delivers micro-dosing of CBD per 6 sprays in a purified water base formula which contains no THC, toxins, pesticides, herbicides, oil or heavy metals resulting in a great tasting, fast acting and all natural wellness oral spray that allows you to be the greatest version of yourself. Add a CBD boost to your daily routine from the beginning to the end of your day. KEY BENEFITS: CBD (Hemp Extracted) No THC Purified Water base formula All Natural Ingredients Mint Flavor CONTAINER: 8ml Travel size bottle 60mg of CBD per bottle HOW TO USE: Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

purehempshop Logo
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!