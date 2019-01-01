 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Vape Pod - Stramango Paradise 300mg

Vape Pod - Stramango Paradise 300mg

by purehempshop

Write a review
purehempshop Vaping Vape Pens Vape Pod - Stramango Paradise 300mg

$35.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/vape/products/vape-pod-stramango-300mg PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: JULL-compatible pods 100% Organic CBD 300mg of CBD per cartridge Package contains 1 pod Approx. 300 puffs per pod This product contains less than 0.3% THC Made in the USA Device not included Pure Hemp delivers a truly indulgent vape direct to your JUUL! Each disposable pod delivers 300mg of CBD with convenience for on-the-go lifestyles. Our full spectrum organic hemp CBD vape liquids are created with certified industrial hemp. We remove 100% of the THC from our vape oil, and leave the remaining phytocannabinoids and terpenes intact.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

purehempshop Logo
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!