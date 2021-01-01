Venom OG | Green Label | 25mg 10pk
About this product
purejuana is an all-natural, rapid-onset soluble THC powder crafted from 100% fresh flower that swiftly dissolves into the liquid of your choice – perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat for the purest and most complex cannabis experience available. purejuana offers a delicate balance of hundreds of strain-specific cannabis compounds in every shot, ensuring a flavorful and aromatic experience non-dependent on THC level. Choose the strength that suits your experience (10mg, 5mg, 2.5mg) and microdose your way to your very own euphoria over multiple drinks.
About this brand
purejuana
About this strain
Venom OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Venom OG is a indica-dominant strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.
