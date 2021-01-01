 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Venom OG | Red Label | 100mg 10pk
Hybrid

Venom OG | Red Label | 100mg 10pk

by purejuana

purejuana Edibles Beverages Venom OG | Red Label | 100mg 10pk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

purejuana is an all-natural, rapid-onset soluble THC powder crafted from 100% fresh flower that swiftly dissolves into the liquid of your choice – perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat for the purest and most complex cannabis experience available. purejuana offers a delicate balance of hundreds of strain-specific cannabis compounds in every shot, ensuring a flavorful and aromatic experience non-dependent on THC level. Choose the strength that suits your experience (10mg, 5mg, 2.5mg) and microdose your way to your very own euphoria over multiple drinks.

About this brand

purejuana is the purest expression of the cannabis plant ever derived. This all-natural, rapid onset THC powder is powered by live concentrate crafted from organic, sun-grown flower. Each shot contains strain-specific flavor, aroma, and experience by preserving the 100+ terpenes and cannabinoids alive in each and every strain. purejuana is vegan, gluten-free, has no soy, no preservatives, is non-GMO, and has only 1 calorie. This easy-to-use powder is discreet and sessionable, dissolving into any liquid of your choice—perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat. The purest alternative to alcohol and smoking. The purest expression of the plant.

About this strain

Venom OG

Venom OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Venom OG is a indica-dominant strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.

