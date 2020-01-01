 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD SoftGel 25mg Capsules

CBD SoftGel 25mg Capsules

by PURILITY

Write a review
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD SoftGel 25mg Capsules
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD SoftGel 25mg Capsules
PURILITY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD SoftGel 25mg Capsules

$43.97MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our CBD Capsules contain a full-spectrum hemp extract with 25 mg of cannabinoids per SoftGel capsule. Designed for an easy, convenient, and taste-neutral CBD experience. Great for those on the go! - Easy to digest, easy to swallow - USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 25mg per serving - Discreet and consistent dosage - 3rdParty lab tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PURILITY Logo
We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.