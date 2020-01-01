 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Tattoo Aftercare Cream

by PURILITY

$44.97MSRP

About this product

Show your tattoo some love! Replenish moisture to your tattoos with our CBD Tattoo Aftercare Cream. This intricate formulation helps promote the regrowth of skin cells while rejuvenating the skin. This product was designed to protect your fresh tattoo while keeping pre-existing ones bold and bright. - Promotes healing and soothes skin - Calms inflammation and irritation - USA Grade-A premium CBD – 20mg - 3rd-party lab-tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

About this brand

PURILITY Logo
We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.