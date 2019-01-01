 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. PREMIUM DANISH CBD OIL 1000 mg

PREMIUM DANISH CBD OIL 1000 mg

by qurnt

$49.95MSRP

Ever wonder how you will make it through the day? Whether it is because of the unease that comes with the stress of the day or it is the achy joints that have been acting up, our Premium CBD Oil will help to minimize your issues. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to take the edge off without having to take harsh medicines? We've found that many people are getting relief with just a squirt of our CBD oil under the tongue. What are you waiting for? USAGE Our full spectrum CBD oil can be used on a daily basis, as needed. You can use it multiple times a day if you find it necessary. Simply place the desired amount (usually 1/2 - 1 dropper full) under the tongue. Hold it there for 30 - 60 seconds and then swallow. HELPFUL FOR Supporting a healthy inflammatory response Maintaining a sense of calmness Relief of achy or stiff joints Enhancement of mental and physical well-being Supporting and promoting a healthy sleep cycle Citrus This full spectrum hemp extract has citrus essential oils to deliver a tart and refreshing taste allowing the mild natural hemp flavors to remain delightful!

qurnt Wellness was founded on the principles of honesty, compassion, and integrity. Our products are developed using patented processes ensuring the whole hemp plant is used. This preserves the integrity of the phytonutrients found within the hemp plant. These phytonutrients are the naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and antioxidant compounds that allow our organically grown hemp plant to be such a powerful support for our bodies. qurnt’s hemp is grown and harvested on a quiet Danish farm. With years of practicing organic farming and learning from new scientific findings, we are able to ensure that our hemp is of the highest industry standards. And, there are never any additives. Only the good, never the bad, to allow you to live your fullest life possible.