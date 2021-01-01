About this product

Ever wonder how you will make it through the day? Whether it is because of the unease that comes with the stress of the day or it is the achy joints that have been acting up, our Premium CBD Oil will help to minimize your issues. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to take the edge off without having to take harsh medicines? We've found that many people are getting relief with just a squirt of our CBD oil under the tongue. What are you waiting for?

USAGE

Our full spectrum CBD oil can be used on a daily basis, as needed. You can use it multiple times a day if you find it necessary. Simply place the desired amount (usually 1/2 - 1 dropper full) under the tongue. Hold it there for 30 - 60 seconds and then swallow.

HELPFUL FOR

Supporting a healthy inflammatory response

Maintaining a sense of calmness

Relief of achy or stiff joints

Enhancement of mental and physical well-being

Supporting and promoting a healthy sleep cycle



Citrus



This full spectrum hemp extract has citrus essential oils to deliver a tart and refreshing taste allowing the mild natural hemp flavors to remain delightful!