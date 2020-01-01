About this product

1:1 Full Spectrum Blend 250mg CBC with 250mg CBD per 30ml bottle This tincture contains a high level of rare cannabinoid cannabichromene (CBC) as well as an equal amount of organically grown rare Hawaiian full spectrum CBD hemp extract. Gently flavored with certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, it is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement. CBC may assist with the management of pain and inflammation and promote healthy brain and body function. It has also been reported to elevate one's mood and improve skin conditions and inhibit acne. L CBD may also offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise. Directions Each spray contains 3.3mg CBC and 3.3mg CBD*. There are 75 sprays per bottle. Shake bottle and spray 1-3 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle. Ingredients Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organically Grown Full Spectrum Hawaiian CBD Hemp Extract, CBC Isolate, Organic Food Grade Wild Orange Essential Oil, Organic Food Grade Lemon Essential Oil. *Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.