luxowico
on July 8th, 2019
Easy to take and love that they're made with certified organic hemp!
We blend our U.S.-grown, USDA certified-organic hemp CBD extract with organic virgin coconut oil and deliver it in a convenient capsule. 15mg of CBD per capsule and 450mg of CBD total per pack. Perfect for simple daily use or for your CBD needs on-the-go. We never use any extracts or natural flavorings, just 2 simple organic ingredients in each capsule.
on July 3rd, 2019
Take these every day - easy to take capsules of CBD with all organic ingredients. Really noticed a difference in my anxiety levels after taking these for a few weeks.