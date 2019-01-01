 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Frosty Jesus

Frosty Jesus

by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Write a review
Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Frosty Jesus
Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Frosty Jesus
Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Frosty Jesus

About this product

Frosty Jesus (OGK X Jesus OG) bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis is a classic combination bringing back that fuzzy high enhanced by an OGK overtone. Given its OG Kush roots, you are sure to taste the gas with a hint of lemon peel. This strains exudes an intense amount of resin that will raise your spirits and make you feel like a Rebel. With both parents' lineage containing OG Kush, the structure is tight and tall, with lower axial limbs that need support, since they will grow as tall as the tops. Frosty Jesus is not a heavy feeder. This strain does well in greenhouses and indoors. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company Logo
Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now… Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.