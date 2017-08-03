Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Rebel Berry OG won the prize for Best Outdoor at the 2016 Oregon Growers Cup. This sativa-dominant hybrid was bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis for potency and its ability to stimulate creativity. Its one-of-a-kind aroma is thick with blueberries, citrus, cheese, and a spicy smooth vanilla finish. The flavor is that of a velvety cheesecake covered in a blueberry glaze, with tasteful notes of citrus and juniper on the exhale. Rebel Berry OG’s effects are happy and full of laughter, leaving the consumer buzzing with euphoria.
on August 3rd, 2017
Rebel Berry OG smells/tastes/feels amazing. Massive berry and pine flavors. Euphoria/uplifting but still lucid. Sativa-dominant hybrid at its finest. Well done.
October 10, 2019
02:01