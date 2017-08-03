 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rebel Berry OG

by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Rebel Berry OG won the prize for Best Outdoor at the 2016 Oregon Growers Cup. This sativa-dominant hybrid was bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis for potency and its ability to stimulate creativity. Its one-of-a-kind aroma is thick with blueberries, citrus, cheese, and a spicy smooth vanilla finish. The flavor is that of a velvety cheesecake covered in a blueberry glaze, with tasteful notes of citrus and juniper on the exhale. Rebel Berry OG’s effects are happy and full of laughter, leaving the consumer buzzing with euphoria.

DBradley

Rebel Berry OG smells/tastes/feels amazing. Massive berry and pine flavors. Euphoria/uplifting but still lucid. Sativa-dominant hybrid at its finest. Well done.

Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now… Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.