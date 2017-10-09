littlewitchystonerkitten on October 9th, 2017

This review begins one in a series to test all the Red Frog POPCORN eights. By this time I’ve had my hands on a few different of these bags, but today I have a bag of G-13 Haze Popcorn testing in at 23.3%. You open the bag and it’s smell is faint until you crack open a nug; then it’s unmistakable. Crisp, pungent lemon followed by soft, earthy pine tones. It awakens the senses before you even smoke it. I’ve smoked my bowl now. Okay, if I’m being honest, I only smoked half of it. Half of the bowl. And I can’t say exactly how long I’ve been sitting here over-analyzing the fact that Red Frog’s logo/mascot is, in fact, of a Red-Eyed Dart Frog and not a red frog at all… but it’s been fairly longer than what would be appropriate, that I am sure of. I am also sure because of this that I am very baked, and pleasantly so. Now that I’ve decided it doesn’t matter what kind of cute froggie their logo/mascot is, I can move on to talk more about the lovely blend of Indica and Sativa that this weed has. That heavy-hitting indica undertone is just the right mix with that uplifting sativa Haze. My body feels at ease whilst my mind is alive with creativity and a drive to execute it. I would highly recommend this for those who are looking to get creative and need a little ease and focus to help achieve that. Overall, great choice for you Indica-heavy hybrid lovers looking to buy your weed in a reasonable price range. I am fairly certain that out of all the Popcorn bags I have tried from Red Frog, the G-13 Haze has been my favourite thus far.