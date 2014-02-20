ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 1078 reviews

G13

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 39 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1078 reviews

G13
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

G13 is a very strong strain of cannabis indica that is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses.

Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.

Effects

782 people reported 6085 effects
Euphoric 58%
Relaxed 58%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 33%
Stress 42%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,078

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for pain
Cannabis strains for pain

Lineage

Strain
G13
First strain child
Tangerine G13
child
Second strain child
Valley Ghash
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with G13

Most popular in