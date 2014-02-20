- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
G13 is a very strong strain of cannabis indica that is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses.
Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1,078
Find G13 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry G13 nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with G13
Hang tight. We're looking for G13 nearby.