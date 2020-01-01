 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blue Lights Pre-Roll 0.5g

Blue Lights Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Redbarn Gardens

Redbarn Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Lights Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this strain

Blue Lights

The fusion of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Blue Lights is an indica strain with a noteworthy THC content. This flower emits a blueberry pungency thanks to the Blueberry influence, and provides a combination of sedative and euphoric long-lasting effects. Although fitting for day or nighttime use, this strain may be the perfect choice for end of the day stress and/or pain relief.

