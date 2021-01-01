 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Daddy

by Redbud Pharmaceuticals

Banana Daddy

Banana Daddy by Redbud Pharmaceuticals

Banana Daddy

Banana Daddy
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Bringing two fruity strains together, Ethos Genetics created Banana Daddy by crossing Granddaddy Purp with Banana Hammock R1. Expect big, chunky purple buds that put out terpenes that are a mixture of bubblegum and gas. The high is on the heavy side but still inspires good conversation and laughter. This strain is perfect for winding down in the evening with good company.

