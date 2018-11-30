ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Banana Hammock R1
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Banana Hammock R1
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 35 reviews

Banana Hammock R1

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 35 reviews

Banana Hammock R1

Bred by Ethos out of Colorado, Banana Hammock is an indica cross of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Large dense purple flowers with fruity tropical terpenes smelling of grape and honey make for a delicious smoke. The high is potent and soothing, great for settling down into the couch or getting onto a bike for a lazy afternoon adventure. Banana Hammock is potent, usually testing above 20% THC, making this strain a great fruity choice for experienced users.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

Show all

Avatar for tatianadc4
Member since 2017
Took away my pain instantly and sent me off into relaxation immediately.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Criverz1
Member since 2018
Picked up 3.5 from Muv in Florida. Nice dense buds with citrus undertones. Great for pain and insomnia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DoobieDan18
Member since 2015
One of my new favorite indica strains. Super frosty bugs and a great fruity smell. The pain relief was great and even though it was a indica it left me more relaxed and just happy then tired as I have had trouble with other previous indica strains.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for blazeitbb
Member since 2019
No joke, I looked up the strains I had and read which were best for insomnia and sleep in general. The past few nights I’ve been tossing and turning and just waking up over and over and I tried smoking a bowl of the banana hammock from MÜV in Florida out of my bong, and let me say I slept like a god...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for TheBoonDrRx
Member since 2018
WOW! Sweet, and smooth rips, great all around buzz. Still functional, and able to preform tasks. Also heavy enough to relax, and rest. Will look for this beauty again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find Banana Hammock R1 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Banana Hammock R1 nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Grape God
parent
Strain
Banana Hammock R1
Strain child
Banana Daddy
child

Products with Banana Hammock R1

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Banana Hammock R1 nearby.

Most popular in