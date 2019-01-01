About this product
Our Reefertilizer™ Bloom formula is the final step of our fertilizer and nutrients program designed for mature plants. By introducing calcium – as well as increasing the amount of phosphorus available to your plant – you will encourage the growth of strong and healthy marijuana buds. Reefertilizer™ Stage 3 formula will help your plants realize their full flowering potential. NPK Ratio: 5 - 30 - 20
What are Reefertilizer Nutrients and Fertilizers? Reefertilizer is a movement to eliminate the negative stigma of growing cannabis. We create simple but powerful cannabis nutrients that anyone can learn to use. With more people learning to grow cannabis, the world will see just how beneficial this plant is. We use less packaging by being a powder nutrient. We save you money by eliminating separate mixtures and boosters. We also provide guidance to all our customers every step of the way. Learn why more and more growers are deciding to use Reefertilizers in their home grow.