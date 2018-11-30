 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Remedi CBD Essential Black Vape Pen - 125mg

by Remedi Plus

Remedi essential vape pen is revolutionary, the disposable pen is 100% comprised of FDA approved materials. The vapor consists of a delightful blend of organic watermelon, mint, ylang-ylang & rose infused with CBD isolate to create an experience unparalleled in the vape cartridge or disposable e-cig industry. Each CBD pen contains 125mg CBD per disposable Black pen.

HerbalPet

Tried this vape pen. Loved it. Black comes with a minty watermelon flavor. Enjoyed the flavor. Different from the rest. I think I'm gonna try the white vape pen once I finish the 12 I bought on sale last week.

Join the millions of people who've discovered the benefits of CBD products for improving health and wellness. Start boosting & replenishing your skin today!