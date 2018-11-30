HerbalPet
on November 30th, 2018
Tried this vape pen. Loved it. Black comes with a minty watermelon flavor. Enjoyed the flavor. Different from the rest. I think I'm gonna try the white vape pen once I finish the 12 I bought on sale last week.
Remedi essential vape pen is revolutionary, the disposable pen is 100% comprised of FDA approved materials. The vapor consists of a delightful blend of organic watermelon, mint, ylang-ylang & rose infused with CBD isolate to create an experience unparalleled in the vape cartridge or disposable e-cig industry. Each CBD pen contains 125mg CBD per disposable Black pen.
on November 30th, 2018
