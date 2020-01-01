Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rev Clinics 4th Cannabis Salve combines Shea Butter and Lemon Oil to give a soothing effect. Combine all of that with Rev Clinics THC distillate and you’ve got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses. 45mg of salve in 2 oz tin.
Be the first to review this product.