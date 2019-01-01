Ripped City Gardens is dedicated to craft cannabis. From the time the clone is cut to the time it hits your lungs we take pride in the work we do to provide you with a great experience. With strains that test up to 30% THC as well as beginner strains we're confident that we have something for everyone, from first time smokers to life-long enthusiasts. If there's one thing that growing (and growing up) in the Pacific Northwest has taught us, it's this: natural is best. That's just one of the reasons why we don't use any harmful pesticides in insect, mold, or fungus prevention. Our team cultivates quality cannabis that looks great, smells great, tastes great, and will make you feel great.