ROACH - Gelato Frostings
by ROACHWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN. ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER. Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself. We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!
About this brand
ROACH
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.