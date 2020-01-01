12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
5mm thick, this custom glass beaker bong reflects true American craftsmanship with its’ custom one of a kind loop and stitch diffused downstem and LED lights. 14mm joint size with flower bowl. This is definitely a beaker bong you want to add in your collection!!! When you order this bong with a glycerin chiller – please let us know the color you want, in the comments section of the checkout page. (Red, Blue, Pink, green, orange or Glow in the Dark).
Be the first to review this product.