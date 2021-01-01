About this product

5mm thick, this custom glass beaker bong reflects true American craftsmanship with its’ custom one of a kind loop and stitch diffused downstem and LED lights.



14mm joint size with flower bowl. This is definitely a beaker bong you want to add in your collection!!!



When you order this bong with a glycerin chiller – please let us know the color you want, in the comments section of the checkout page. (Red, Blue, Pink, green, orange or Glow in the Dark).