Our 2 oz or 4 oz tin of CBD infused salve, 25 mg & 50mg for topical use. Available in scents of Autumn Harvest, Spring Mist, or Original. Rub a small amount of salve into the skin until absorbed. Great for cuts and scrapes. Ingredients: Cold-pressed Hemp seed oil, Bees Wax, Jojoba Oil, Hemp Root Powder, Hemp Extract (Ariel parts), Essential oils (Orange, Lemon, Peppermint)
Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.
Family owned industrial Hemp farm nestled in Central KY. We control our product from seed to barn to bottle. Our quality CBD oils rage from 250mg - 3000mg per 1 oz bottle.